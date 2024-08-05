Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy 64 Enemy Uavs Over Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service killed 25 invaders and wounded 18 others from July 29 to August 4.

That is according to the Ukrainian border agency , Ukrinform reports.

The border guards also destroyed three enemy observation posts, 14 positions, 42 shelters, four guns, two howitzers, two mortars, a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, a tank, an armored fighting vehicle, 18 vehicles, four Murom-M and Murom-P surveillance systems, seven transformer substations, a generator, an excavator, seven communications antennas, six towers, six EW systems, seven ammunition and fuel depots, and a checkpoint.

In addition, border guards shot down 64 enemy UAVs, including two Zalas, one Lancet, and one Shahed.

On Monday, August 5, Ukraine's air defense units destroyed 24 Russian Shahed attack drones in seven Ukrainian regions.

Photo: State Border Guard Service