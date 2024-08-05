Qatar Chairs Technical Meeting Of GCC Police Sports Federations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar chaired the fifth meeting of the permanent technical team for unified championships and sports competitions of the Sports Federations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held Monday via videoconferencing.

The meeting was presided over by Major Abdullah Khamis Al Hamad, General Secretary of the Qatar Police Sports Federation, while the Qatari delegation was led by First Lieutenant Ali Mohammed Al Sabaa, a member of the board of directors of the Qatari Police Sports Federation.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the regulatory and technical guidelines for the third GCC police cross-country championship. They also reviewed the sports activity plan of the GCC police sports federations to benefit from shared experiences and proposed developing a strategy from a technical perspective to support the objectives and operations of the GCC police sports federations. Additionally, the meeting featured presentations on the best practices and experiences of member states in police sports.