One Killed As Russians Shell Tomyna Balka In Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked the village of Tomyna Balka, Kherson region, killing a 60-year-old woman.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"One hour ago, Tomyna Balka came under an enemy attack. A projectile hit a house. Unfortunately, a 60-year-old woman died from severe injuries," he said.
The regional military administration posted on facebook that two men aged 57 and 68 had been injured in the shelling. At the time of the attack, they were in the yard of their house.
In the early hours of August 5, Russian invaders attacked the village of Sadove in the Kherson region, injuring an elderly woman.
