Woody Auction's August 24Th Auction, Live And Online, Features Wonderful Examples Of Art Glass Pieces And Fine Furniture

- Jason WoodyDOUGLASS, KS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An original 12-light Tiffany Studios Lily table lamp , stunning late 19th or early 20th century French cameo art glass vases signed Galle and Daum, and a lovely French cameo art glass boudoir lamp signed Daum Nancy are just a few of the outstanding items bidders will compete for in an antique auction planned for Saturday, August 24th, by Woody Auction, starting at 9:30 am Central time. An online-only auction featuring similar items will be held on August 23rd, starting at 8 pm Central.The August 24th auction will be held online (thru LiveAuctioneers) as well as live in the auction house located at 130 Third Street in Douglass. In total, 368 lots will cross the auction block, all with no reserves. There is also no buyer's premium (BP) for those in attendance (when paying with cash or check) and no sales tax will be collected from bidders present at the auction (or residing in Kansas).“Rarely does a collection come along with as much quality as is featured in this auction,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction.“The art glass comes from a private Midwest collector, with many decades of collecting some of the finest pieces of a very large genre. These include Tiffany, Daum Nancy, Galle, Muller Fres Luneville, brides baskets, pickle castors, American Brilliant Cut Glass, bronzes and more.”Mr. Woody added,“Remember, this is just a portion of their entire collection, and more will be offered in future sales. Also, the furniture in this auction is from a private collection out of Illinois and helps make this event truly something for everyone.” Bidders please note that furniture and large items must be picked up in person or shipped via a professional shipper within fourteen days after the auction date.The original bronze Lily Pad 12-light lamp marked Tiffany Studios (#382) is the auction's excepted top lot, with a pre-sale estimate of $15,000-$20,000. Mr. Woody called it“the finest original twelve-light Lily Tiffany lamp we've ever sold.” All twelve gold favrile shades are marked“LCT” and the 20-inch-tall lamp also boasts a fantastic patina and original switch hardware. It's lot #162 in the auction catalog.Lot 25 is the French cameo Winter Season art glass vase signed Daum Nancy , exceptional in size at 21 inches tall and having superb form and quality. The genuine Daum vase should reach $8,000-$12,000. Lot 220 is the signed Galle French cameo art glass Souffle vase in the rare mold brown plum design, having frosted white and yellow ground with purple cameo cutback overlay (also est. $8,000-$12,000).Lot 69 is the French cameo art glass boudoir lamp, 19 1⁄4 inches tall, with an incredible winter season cameo cut and enamel scene. The lamp is in good working condition and should fetch $7,000-$10,000. Also from Daum Nancy is lot 251, a rare, complete signed French cameo art glass Four Seasons salt cellar set, with original 6-inch-square French jeweler's box labeled“Mon Guerre” (est. $5,000-$7,500).The furniture category will be led by an exceptional set of four parlor side chairs attributed to J. H. Horner, made from carved mahogany with full-body winged cherubs with scroll, a shell and crest design and claw feet, the total weight 110 pounds (est. $2,000-$4,000); and a double comb Regina music box playing 20.5-inch discs (14 included), recently serviced and having outstanding sound, the music box is 14 inches by 30 inches and set on a nice 32 1⁄2 inch tall oak cabinet (est. $4,000-$6,000).Two very different lots have identical estimates of $5,000-$8,000. One is a circa 1890 Austrian silver and enamel carved horn, 13 inches by 7 1⁄2 inches, with hand-painted classical scenes with cherubs and various mythological depictions including Neptune holding a horn above his head and a figural finial of St. George slaying a dragon. It's a top-quality horn. The other is a rare plated amberina pitcher by New England Glass, 7 inches tall, one of the best examples available, boasting exceptional color and quality.Rounding out this short list of expected top lots is a scarce, signed Tiffany Studios Zodiac single light turtle back lamp (#541), 14 1⁄2 inches tall, electrified, having green panels with dazzling blue iridescence and in good working condition (est. $5,000-$7,500); and a gorgeous set of four plated amberina tumblers by New England Glass, each tumbler standing 3 3⁄4 inches tall (est. $3,000-$6,000).Here's a link to the catalog: . Bidders should register 48 hours in advance. Absentee bids will require a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. Deadline is noon, Aug. 24. Absentee bids will be charged a buyer's premium of 15 percent of the selling price + shipping (10 percent if paying by cash or check).Telephone bidding is available for lots with a low estimate of $1,000 or greater (low estimates can be found on LiveAuctioneers). Email your phone bid list to ... by noon on Aug. 21. Include your name, address, primary phone number and backup phone number. You'll get a phone call to confirm receipt of your winning bid.“We do our best to keep shipping costs as low as possible while wrapping everything securely to arrive in excellent condition,” Mr. Woody pointed out.“We charge the bidder what we pay for the materials, and pass our UPS discount on to you.”Woody Auction has attempted to call any flaws that can affect the value of an item. Up to ten condition reports are available for in-person events. Condition reports are not available for online only auctions, but Woody Auction will stand behind the items' condition. Common nicks and scratches have not been called. The prevailing sales tax will be charged to all buyers unless they are reselling the items. In this case, a sales tax exemption license must be provided.As for area lodging, Woody Auction has several suggestions: the Comfort Inn in Augusta, Kan.: 316-260-3006 (mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $79 plus tax when booked directly with them); Holiday Inn Express, Andover, Kan.: 316-733-8833; and the Hampton Inn, Derby, Kan.: 316-425-7900. All three are located within a 15-20-minute drive of the Woody auction hall.Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign a single item, an estate or collection, you may call (316) 747-2694; or, send an email to .... To learn more about Woody Auction and the antique auction on Saturday, August 24th, by Woody Auction, starting at 9:30 am Central time, online and live in Douglass, Kansas, visit .# # # #

