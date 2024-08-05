VOX Cinemas And The Emirati Comedy Club Launch Three-Part Comedy Series For Arab Comedians

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Aspiring Arab comedians are invited to perform a skit and receive mentorship from seasoned comedians during Casting Night on 11 August

Top talents will have the opportunity to perform on stage to an audience during the Open Mic Night on 23 August

Seasoned comedians from the Emirati Comedy Club will perform live during Comedy Night – Stay tuned for event details! registration for Casting Night is open until 10 August.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 2024: VOX Cinemas, in partnership with Emirati Comedy Club, is excited to announce the launch of a three-part comedy series for aspiring comedians and comedy fans. The series will feature two community-focused events, including a Casting Night (11 August) and Open Mic Night (23 August), which aim to identify and nurture the next generation of Arab comedians. The series will culminate in a Comedy Night where stars from the Emirati Comedy Club will perform a live show. All aspiring Arab comedians are invited to register online for free at by 10 August for a chance to perform live and receive mentorship from Bin Swelah (IG @binswelah1) and Ahmed Saif (IG @ahmed.4g).

Casting Night (11 August)

Calling all aspiring comedians! This is your chance to showcase your talent under the spotlight. Whether it's your first time on stage or you've been comedy bar hopping before, you're invited to the Casting Night on 11 August (4:00-9:00 p.m.) at VOX Cinemas City Centre Mirdif. Show off your comedy chops and perform a 5 to 10-minute skit in front of the Emirati Comedy Club including Bin Swelah and Ahmed Saif. Top talents will receive mentorship and an exclusive invite to perform during the Open Mic Night.

Open Mic Night (23 August)

Witness the rise of the next generation of Arab comedians! Top talents from the Casting Night will perform their skit in front of a live audience. Come show your support at the Opening Night on 23 August (9:00-11:00 p.m.) at VOX Cinemas City Centre Mirdif. Admission is free.

Comedy Night (Stay tuned for event announcements)

For one night only, top talents from the Emirati Comedy Club will come together on stage for side-splitting fun and humour. Stay tuned for announcements for this event – you won't want to miss this!

In addition to major blockbusters and new movie releases, VOX Cinemas regularly hosts live comedy shows, football matches, concerts, and documentaries to cater to the different tastes and preferences of its guests.