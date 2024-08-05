North Korea bolsters border defenses amid renewed South Korean propaganda

(MENAFN) On Monday, North Korea announced the deployment of 250 new-generation rocket launchers to its troops stationed along the inter-Korean border. The transfer was marked by a ceremony in Pyongyang, overseen by leader Kim Jong Un. A news agency reported that these "upgraded tactical offensive weapons" were personally designed by Kim, underscoring his commitment to enhancing the country's military capabilities amidst ongoing flood damage.



The move comes as South Korea has resumed its anti-Kim Jong Un propaganda efforts, using loudspeakers along the border. This resurgence in propaganda is exacerbating tensions between the two countries, which remain technically at war since their 1950-1953 conflict ended in an armistice rather than a formal peace treaty. North Korea has expressed strong disapproval of the loudspeaker campaigns, previously threatening to target them with artillery in retaliation. The situation represents one of the most strained periods in inter-Korean relations in recent years, with both sides taking provocative steps.





