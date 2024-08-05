Lucaris Unveils MUSE Collection Wine Glasses For Luxury And Upscale Hotels In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lucaris, the renowned Modern Asian Crystal brand, is proud to announce the launch of its exquisite MUSE collection in India. Designed to elevate the wine experience for discerning drinkers, the new crystalware collection offers a captivating blend of modern luxury and innovative design.



As per Hotel Today, a staggering 1,929 hospitality projects are underway in the Asia Pacific region (excluding China), of which 53% fall under the luxury and upscale category. India is leading the charge with 481 projects, followed by Vietnam (243 projects) and Indonesia (212 projects). The MUSE collection, with its crystalline wine glasses, is perfectly suited for this discerning clientele.



Catering to a variety of wines, the MUSE collection features five distinct glasses-Bordeaux, Burgundy, Cabernet, Chardonnay, and Sparkling. Each glass is meticulously crafted from premium crystal, further amplifying the visual appeal and adding a touch of undeniable luxury.



Commenting on the launch, Nutchavinee Nikhomchaiprasert, Executive Director-Marketing, Ocean Glass Company Ltd., said,“At Lucaris, we are passionate about creating glassware that elevates the art of wine appreciation and are constantly collaborating with key stakeholders to create products that are both functional and visually appealing. The MUSE collection is a product of valuable feedback from Thai sommeliers, where we recognised the increasing demand for glassware that goes beyond function and offers a touch of modern elegance not just for discerning drinkers at home but also within the luxurious HoReCa industry. This collection delivers on this expectation with its exquisite design that is meticulously crafted to unlock the true sensory potential of every wine. We believe the MUSE collection, with its perfect balance of form and function, is ideally suited to grace the tables of discerning wine lovers and top-tier HoReCa establishments alike.”



Drawing inspiration from geometric modern art, the MUSE series features a captivating interplay of angular shapes. Its thoughtfully designed collection features a wide, flat bottom with a proper taper, allowing for optimal interaction between wine and air. This scientific approach ensures the maximum release of the wine's exquisite flavours and aromas, resulting in a journey of discovery with every sip.



Beyond aesthetics, the strategically tapered design safeguards the wine's unique character, while the wide, flat bottom maximises surface area for enhanced aeration. This simple yet effective technique allows for a more complete release of the wine's delightful notes, transforming every sip into a revelation. The collection's modern aesthetic is further complemented by the slim, flat base and stem, creating an elegant silhouette that elevates any table setting.



With the launch of the MUSE collection, Lucaris empowers discerning wine lovers and elevates the beverage service experience within India's luxurious HoReCa establishments. Discover the MUSE collection and embark on a sensory journey unlike any other.





About Lucaris



Lucaris, a luxury lead-free crystal glassware brand of Ocean Glass Public Company Limited, was established in 2009 with a purpose to spread and embrace people into a passionate lifestyle experience through modern Asian crystal craft and creations. The brand offers world class innovations with exquisite Asian craftmanship and a wide selection of lead-free crystal glassware that elevates life experiences with passion and pride.



Lucaris is excellent in design and innovation, recognized with multiple awards, including the prestigious iF Design Award from Germany, the Good Design Award (G Mark) from Japan, the Design Excellence Award (D Mark) from Thailand, and the Golden Pin Design Award from Taiwan. Glassmaking expertise and the advanced glass technology from Germany results in the creation of high quality lead-free crystalware with exceptional clarity and brilliance and durability.



Internationally recognized by the hospitality sector, Lucaris continues to offer the world class quality and exquisitely crafted crystalware with excellent value equation and superior reliability, being an ideal choice for a diverse array of clientele from emerging premium hotels, fine-casual dining bars and restaurant owners, to premium urban explorers. The brand's reputation is further bolstered by its partnerships with leading hotel chains, including Marriott, Kempinski, Taj, Sterling, Centara, Minor, Dusit Thani, and Accor.

