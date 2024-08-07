TN BJP Slams DMK Govt For 'Prioritising' Liquor Over Students' Welfare

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Aug (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP claimed on Wednesday that the DMK in the state is giving priority to swiftly addressing the concerns of five-star hotels, allowing them to operate liquor bars within 48 hours despite violating rules.

Speaking to mediapersons, senior state BJP leader and party spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad alleged that the same government is neglecting the welfare of students from Madras University.

The BJP leader said that thousands of students who completed their studies in 2023 and 2024 from Madras University are still waiting for their graduation certificates due to the prolonged vacancy in the Vice-Chancellor's position.

Prasad claimed this delay has caused significant consequences, including missed opportunities for higher education, domestic job losses, and visa processing issues for those planning to study abroad.

The absence of a Vice-Chancellor has left the students demotivated and frustrated, raising questions about the government's commitment to public education, he said.

"We urge the government to prioritise the welfare of students and take immediate action to address their concerns. The government's prompt response to the hotel industry's requests while neglecting students' welfare raises concerns about its priorities,” Prasad said.

"It is unacceptable that the government creates opportunities for revenue generation through liquor sales while disregarding the future of its educated citizens. We request the Tamil Nadu government and the Honourable Governor to take immediate action -- appoint a Vice-Chancellor for Madras University, issue graduation certificates to the affected students, and address the concerns stemming out of this delay. Together, we can hold the government accountable and ensure a brighter future for the students of Tamil Nadu,” he said.