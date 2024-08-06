Zetwerk And SMILE Electronics Join Forces To Boost IT Hardware Manufacturing In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 6 (KNN) In a significant move that promises to reshape India's landscape, Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses has announced a strategic partnership with SMILE Electronics.

This collaboration aims to establish three new factories dedicated to IT hardware production, marking a substantial step towards enhancing India's domestic manufacturing capabilities.

The centerpiece of this partnership is a state-of-the-art facility near Bengaluru in Devanahalli. Equipped with fully automated production lines, this factory is set to become a hub for assembling, testing, and packaging a range of products including desktops, laptops, energy meters, and remote controls.

This development underscores the growing sophistication of India's manufacturing sector and its ability to produce high-tech goods domestically.

Zetwerk's commitment to the partnership is further evidenced by its pledge to invest Rs 1,000 crore in building Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) capabilities within India. This substantial investment signals a long-term vision for growth and innovation in the country's electronics sector.

The partnership's reach extends beyond Bengaluru, with SMILE Electronics gaining access to two additional factories in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh.

This expansion brings SMILE's total manufacturing footprint to four facilities in collaboration with Zetwerk, including their existing Bengaluru plant.

The strategic positioning of these factories in South India creates a robust regional presence, potentially streamlining supply chains and enhancing production efficiency.

Complementing this southern expansion, Zetwerk already operates four factories in North India, focusing on mobile phones, telecom devices, smart meters, television and display devices, and wearable technology.

This north-south distribution of manufacturing capabilities positions the partnership to cater to diverse market demands across the country.

Mukesh Gupta, chairman of SMILE Electronics, emphasized the strategic nature of the partnership, stating, "SMILE is committed to being the strategic partner of choice for major ODMs and OEMs." He highlighted the company's versatile workforce of 750 skilled employees, capable of managing both high-volume and low-volume production needs across various industries.

Rahul Sharma, Co-founder of Zetwerk, outlined the broader implications of the partnership, saying, "By combining our strengths, we aim to accelerate the growth of the domestic electronics ecosystem, create significant employment opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to India's journey towards becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse."

The collaboration is particularly noteworthy given SMILE's status as a recipient of the government's IT hardware Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes 1.0 and 2.0. These schemes are part of India's broader strategy to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports.

(KNN Bureau)