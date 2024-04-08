JJ Lee Departs APCO Southeast Asia

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE -

APCO has parted ways with Southeast Asia MD JJ Lee, PRovoke Media has learned, after it emerged last year that she was married to the firm's former regional director James Yi.



An APCO spokesperson confirmed Lee's departure from the firm. "Over the past five years, JJ played an important role in driving APCO's business across the region, we wish her well in all that she has planned."



Lee's departure also follows the arrival of Ian Rumsby as chief client officer for APCO Southeast Asia.



"APCO has exceptionally talented senior leadership and staff across SE Asia," added the spokesperson. "We are pleased that our chief client officer, Ian Rumsby, was able to take on responsibility for leading and managing colleagues across the region. Ian is working closely with APCO Asia chairman Masayo Nagai as we look to further strengthen the Southeast Asia executive team for the longer term."



Lee joined APCO in 2019, before becoming Southeast Asia MD in 2022. Yi, meanwhile, left APCO last year, following an internal review of his undisclosed marriage to Lee.

MENAFN08042024000219011063ID1108069338