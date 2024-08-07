Subroto Cup Jr Girls Football: MSBK Register First Win On Day 3

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Modern School Barakhamba Road from the host city, registered their first win on Day 3 of the Junior Girls category of the 63rd Subroto Cup International football tournament as 16 more group stage matches took place in grounds around the National Capital Region.
The Delhi school overcame Govt. Secondary School, Monigong, Arunachal Pradesh 3-1 in a Group F game at the Tejas Football Ground, courtesy of a Tarini Sibal hat-trick.
In other games, former champions Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Protishtan registered their second consecutive win in Group B with a 3-0 win over The King's School, Goa. Betkuchi High School, Assam, also got their second win of the tournament in Group B, as did Porompat Sabal Leikai High School from Manipur in Group C.
Two schools from West Bengal also registered victories with the Infocus India Public School getting the better of Army Public School, Patiala, 12-0 in a Group C game while Nandajhar AT High School defeated Shashkiya HSS, Chattisgarh by a solitary school.
Among the biggest wins of the day was Betkuchi's 21-0 defeat of the Coast Guard Public School, Daman & Diu as well as Sikkim's Govt. Senior Secondary School's 27-0 win over Dhirubhai Ambani Public School, Mumbai.
Day 3 results:
GROUP A
Betkuchi High School 21-0 Coast Guard Public School
Sant Baba Hari Singh Model School 3-2 Sri Lanka Football Association
GROUP B
Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Protishtan 3-0 The King's School
Govt. Senior Secondary School 27-0 Dhirubhai Ambani International School
GROUP C
The Porompat Sabal Leikai High School 3-0 S.R.V. Govt. Model HSS & VHSS Ernakulum
Infocus India Public School 12-0 Army Public School
GROUP D
Vidya Devi Jindal School 2-0 GSSS Kotala
J.N.V. East Khasi Hills 1-0 RSB Arya Vidya Mandir
GROUP E
Mother International School 3-0 Faith Higher Secondary School, Himmatnagar
Faith Higher Secondary School, Gujarat 6-0 Govt. Secondary School
GROUP F
Modern School Barakhamba 3-1 Govt. Secondary School
R.K.S Girls High School 7-0 Harish Panwar Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalaya
GROUP G
Govt. High School, Kohima 2-0 Air Force Bal Bharati School, Lodhi Road
Home Mission School 18-0 Sainik School,
GROUP H
GSS Alakhpura, Haryan 13-0 Vidya Gyan School
Nandajhar AT High School 1-0 Shashkiya HSS Kanya Narayanpur
