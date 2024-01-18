HUNTER x HUNTER’S LEORIO-INSPIRED OUTFIT AND MORE DROPS IN PUBG MOBILE ACROSS MENA

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) DUBAI – January 17, 2024 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is announcing a new limited-time collaboration with popular anime HUNTER x HUNTER, bringing to the game the anime’s fan-favorite characters with exclusive suits, skins and more.



Following on PUBG MOBILE’s past partnerships with other globally renowned anime including Evangelion, Jujutsu Kaisen and Arcane, the latest partnership with HUNTER x HUNTER brings exclusive content from the popular anime into PUBG MOBILE’s iconic battlegrounds for an experience like no other.



The collaboration kicks off from January 18 and will continue to run until February 15 in the Middle East and North Africa region. As part of the collaboration, during these dates, players will be able to obtain limited-edition items from the newly-available Hunter x Hunter Crate which will include exclusive customization options. Players can also obtain suits inspired by HUNTER x HUNTER’s main characters, Gon, Kilua and Kurapika, putting a unique spin on their in-game style. Additionally, players can get a new Hisoka Weapon skin, which brings a unique fusion of Hisoka's magician aesthetics integrated into weapon skins, adding to the visual aesthetic.



Starting from January 22 to February 4, players can also unlock a new suit inspired by Leorio, adding an exclusive look to their wardrobe. This suit comes in a new crate, which will also feature custom vehicle skins inspired by Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio.



Players can also customize their profile and embody their favorite characters from the anime, with a range of new avatars based on Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio. Profile customization can be taken further with new avatar frames as well, giving player profiles a unique touch. The avatars and frames will be distributed via a free lottery event.



HUNTER x HUNTER is one of the most famous and recognizable anime series of all time. As a result, the anime has a large fan base spread across different age groups. With this collaboration, PUBG MOBILE brings players the opportunity to enjoy their gameplay by embodying their favorite characters and even adding more visual customizations, enriching their PUBG MOBILE experience.



PUBG MOBILE’s Version 3.0 Update is available now! Download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.



About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.





