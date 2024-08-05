SBU Neutralizes FSB Agent Network Operating In Six Regions Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) counterintelligence service has neutralized a large-scale Russian FSB agent that was preparing missile, bomb and drone strikes by the Russian in six regions of Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SBU press center.

"Following a multi-stage special operation, nine Russian agents were simultaneously detained in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy, as well as in the Donetsk, Odesa and Kirovohrad regions. For conspiracy purposes, the suspects acted separately but were 'attached to' one FSB officer. His identity has already been established by the Security Service," the statement said.

As noted, on the instructions of a Russian intelligence officer, the agents collected coordinates for further attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces and critical infrastructure facilities.

The enemy group included two officials. One of them is an official from the Dnipro City Council, and the other is the head of a department at the Yuzhne City Council of the Odesa region.

They established the locations of air defense systems and key power substations to adjust Russian shelling on the territory of both regions.

Two more agents were reconnoitering the locations of fortifications and firing positions of heavy artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Pokrovsk and Chasiv Yar, and their accomplice was gathering information on the concentration of personnel and military equipment of the defenders of Kurakhove in the Donetsk region.

Also among the Russian agents were two managers and a university student who recorded the movement of Ukrainian Armed Forces echelons toward the eastern front.

Another traitor was an ex-officer of the disbanded militia who "reported" to the invaders on the consequences of the Russian attack on one of Ukraine's hydroelectric power plants.

According to the investigation, the detained individuals came to the attention of the FSB as active "commentators" in the chats of pro-Kremlin Telegram channels.

After being recruited remotely, the traitors communicated with their Russian handler through anonymous chatbots in the popular messenger.

During the searches, the SBU seized mobile phones with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities in favor of Russia.

SBU investigators have served them a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offenders are in custody and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

