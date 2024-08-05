95 Killed In Protests Against Bangladesh Govt

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 90 people have lost their lives in anti-government protests across Bangladesh, says a report.

Hundreds of individuals were also wounded in Sunday's clashes, as demonstrators demanded Prime Hasina's resignation.

The Associated Press, citing Daily Prothom Alo, reported at least 95 people, including 14 officers, died in the violence.

A curfew was clamped down Sunday evening for an indefinite period, including in Dhaka, and other divisional and district headquarters, the military said.

For her part, the premier labelled the protesters as criminals, claiming they were involved in“sabotage” and destruction.

Holidays were announced from Monday to Wednesday, with courts closed indefinitely. Mobile internet service, Facebook and messaging apps, including WhatsApp, could not be accessed.

Demonstrators asked people not to pay taxes or utility bills and not to attend offices. But the public response to the call was partial.

In the nation's capital, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and a public hospital came under attack and several vehicles were set alight.

Police tear-gassed hundreds of protesters who closed a key highway and attacked homes and a community welfare office in the capital.

Eighteen people, including 13 policemen, were killed in northwestern Sirajganj district, five in Feni and four in Munshiganj. Scores of individuals died in deadly unrest in other parts of the country.

PAN Monitor