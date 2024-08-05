Oneplus Nord 4 To Iqoo Neo 9 Pro: Check Out Best Smartphones Under Rs 35,000

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) There's no need to compromise on any aspect from smooth screens and powerful processors to capable cameras, these phones offer everything you need. Here are the best 5G phones you can buy in India this July for under Rs 35,000. The list includes the OnePlus Nord 4 5G and three more devices.

With new phones being launched all the time, it's hard to keep track of all the devices available on the market and choose the right one according to your specific needs. There's no need to compromise on any aspect from smooth screens and powerful processors to capable cameras, these phones offer everything you need.

But fear not, we have compiled a list of the best phones under Rs 35,000 to help you make the decision based on your criteria.

OnePlus Nord 4

The 6.74-inch AMOLED display on the OnePlus Nord 4 has a maximum brightness of 2,150 nits, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, and a resolution of 2772 × 1240 pixels.

It has an IP65 certification for splash and water resistance, a USB 2.0 connector, an alert slider, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi6, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6. The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor from Qualcomm powers the most recent Nord model.

The Nord 4 sports an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 112-degree field of view (FoV) and a 50MP Sony LYTIA main sensor with OIS and EIS. For taking selfies and making video calls, there is a 16MP sensor on the front.

While the 50MP primary sensor can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second, the front and ultra-wide-angle cameras can only capture up to 1080p at 30 frames per second.

Realme GT 6T

The Realme GT 6T 5G, the next gadget on our list, is a powerful smartphone with a good balance of features and performance. The GT 6T 5G boasts a powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC that powers brisk and dependable performance.

The camera system produces excellent images in a range of lighting situations, driven by a 50MP main lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS). This phone is an excellent option for heavy users because of its enormous 5,500mAh battery and 120W fast charging capabilities, which provide all-day durability.



Poco F6



Another excellent option in the sub-Rs 35,000 smartphone price range is the Poco F6 5G, which provides outstanding value for the money. With its comparatively new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, this phone is a gaming and multitasking machine.

With a refresh rate of 120 Hz, its large and flat 6.67-inch AMOLED display offers a captivating visual experience. The camera configuration produces rich and colourful images, headed by a 50MP main lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

In addition, this phone's sizable 5,000mAh battery and 90W rapid charging guarantee that you'll always be charged, giving it a great value for its price range.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G, a notable choice in the sub-Rs 35,000 smartphone pricing range, completes our list. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, which powers the Neo 9 Pro 5G, guarantees excellent gaming performance and fluid multitasking.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G, which has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a starting price of Rs 34,999, offers an amazing visual experience. In a range of lighting settings, the 50MP main rear camera produces detailed and colourful images.

The phone's 5,160mAh internal battery provides strong endurance, and the 120W rapid charging allows the battery to be fully charged in roughly 30 minutes.