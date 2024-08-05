Russian Troops Attack 12 Settlements In Kherson Region Yesterday, Four Wounded
The head of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.
"Blahovishchenske, Kizomys, Veletenskoye, Sadove, Stanislav, Berislav, Tiahynka, Burgunka, Antonovka, Daryivka, Prydniprovskoye and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes yesterday," he said.
Prokudin specified that the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, including 4 multi-storey buildings and 10 private houses. Four people were injured as a result of the Russian shelling .
