Russian Troops Attack 12 Settlements In Kherson Region Yesterday, Four Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelled 12 settlements in Kherson region yesterday, four people were injured.

The head of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

"Blahovishchenske, Kizomys, Veletenskoye, Sadove, Stanislav, Berislav, Tiahynka, Burgunka, Antonovka, Daryivka, Prydniprovskoye and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes yesterday," he said.

Aviation, drones and artillery: Russians shelledregion 472 times in 24 hours

Prokudin specified that the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, including 4 multi-storey buildings and 10 private houses. Four people were injured as a result of the Russian shelling .

As a reminder, the invaders fired 472 times at Zaporizhzhia region over the past day. 8 settlements were under enemy fire

The photo is illustrative