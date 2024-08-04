Israel Strikes Two Schools In Gaza, Killing 25 Palestinian Civilians

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Twenty-five Palestinian civilians were killed and others were on Sunday in an Israeli that targeted two in the Nasr neighbourhood, west of Gaza City, and a group of citizens in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, southeast of the city, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. The injured were transferred to the Al-Ahli Hospital in the city.

Also on Sunday, the of in Gaza announced that the Israeli had committed two massacres against civilians in the past twenty-four hours, with 33 dead and 118 injured arriving at hospitals, bringing the death toll from the Israeli aggression since October 7 to 39,583 dead and 91,398 injured.

In a related context, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that Gaza is on the brink of an epidemic disaster in addition to the environmental and humanitarian disaster in the Strip, due to the accumulation of waste, water pollution, and lack of medicines. It indicated that 100,000 cases of viral hepatitis have been recorded in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war on October 7.

In another context, the Gaza Municipality warned of the spread of diseases and epidemics, due to the accumulation of waste, the leakage of sewage in the streets, and the lack of sufficient quantities of water.

The municipality explained, in a statement, that the worsening health and environmental disaster in Gaza and the accumulation of about 100 thousand tons of waste in Gaza City alone, in addition to the small amount of water reaching citizens, in light of the high temperatures and the continuation of the aggression for 10 months, all of this created a fertile environment for the spread of infectious diseases and various diseases that affect citizens.

On the ground, the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced the launch of a barrage of rockets towards“Gan Yavne” and Ashdod, in“response to the massacres committed against the sons of the Palestinian people and the leaders of the resistance.”

For its part, the Jerusalem Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that its fighters sniped an Israeli soldier near the community college in the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood, southwest of Gaza City.

On the other hand, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that no less than 10,000 Israeli soldiers were killed or wounded during the long months of fighting in the Gaza Strip. It added that about a thousand soldiers join the rehabilitation department of the Ministry of War every month, according to the department's data. It is worth noting that the Israeli army acknowledges the killing of 689 soldiers and the wounding of only 4,252 since the beginning of the war.