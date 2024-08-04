Egypt Hosts 5Th Conference Of Egyptians Abroad

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty inaugurated the fifth“Conference of Egyptians Abroad” on Sunday, pledging support for citizens living overseas and inviting them to contribute to the nation's development.

The two-day conference, themed“From the Mother of the World to the Whole World,” brought together representatives from Egyptian communities worldwide to discuss issues affecting the diaspora and explore ways to strengthen ties with their homeland.

A host of senior officials attended the opening session, including Minister Sherif El-Sherbini, Labour Minister Mohamed Gebran, Investment Authority CEO Hossam Heiba, Central Bank Deputy Governor Rami Aboulnaga, and National Bank of Egypt Chairperson Hisham Okasha.

In his opening remarks, Abdelatty conveyed President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's greetings to Egyptians abroad and highlighted the conference's role in fostering dialogue and exchanging ideas. He stressed the importance of the diaspora as an integral part of the Egyptian people and underscored their contributions to the nation's development.

“Egyptians abroad are a vital part of our human resources and serve as ambassadors for Egypt on the global stage,” Abdelatty said.

The foreign minister announced new initiatives to strengthen ties with the diaspora, including support for cultural programs and opportunities for Egyptians overseas to participate in the country's development agenda.

“We invite all Egyptians abroad to contribute their expertise and investments to Egypt's economy,” Abdelatty said.

The Foreign Ministry also pledged to improve consular services for Egyptians living overseas through digitalization efforts.

The first session of the conference focused on investment opportunities in Egypt, with Abdelatty highlighting government incentives for foreign investors and the country's progress in various development sectors.