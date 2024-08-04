Egypt Seeks Closer Defence Industry Links With Tanzania

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt and Tanzania are exploring opportunities for closer cooperation in military production, the Egyptian of State for Military Production said Sunday.

Minister Mohamed Salah El-Din met with Tanzanian Ambassador Richard Mottayoba Makanzou to discuss potential collaborations between the two countries.

Both officials highlighted the strong historical ties between Egypt and Tanzania, dating back to the leadership of Gamal Abdel Nasser and Julius Nyerere. They expressed a shared commitment to building on this foundation to enhance strategic partnership.

Salah El-Din provided an overview of the Military Production Sector, emphasizing its role in Egypt's military and national industries. He highlighted the sector's capabilities in manufacturing, technology, and human resources, as well as its unique integrated system encompassing industrial companies, research, training, and support services.

Makanzou praised Egypt's role in the region and expressed Tanzania's interest in collaborating with the Military Production Sector due to its advanced capabilities. He highlighted the potential for Tanzanian companies to work with their Egyptian counterparts in various manufacturing sectors.

The Tanzanian ambassador also commended the ministry's efforts in forging international partnerships in both military and civilian sectors.

Following the meeting, both sides agreed to exchange delegations and visits to identify specific areas for cooperation.

Mohamed Eid Bakr, the ministry's spokesperson, emphasized the importance of Egypt's relations with African countries, particularly Tanzania, and the potential for strategic partnerships.