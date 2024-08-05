'Iran, Hezbollah Can Attack Israel Today': US Sounds Alarm To G7 Members
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Secretary of State Tony Blinken informed his G7 counterparts on Sunday that Iran and Hezbollah might launch an attack on Israel as soon as Monday, three sources familiar with the call told Axios.
Blinken convened the conference call to coordinate with key US allies and implement last-minute diplomatic pressure on Iran and Hezbollah to limit their retaliation. He emphasized that containing the extent of their attacks is the best way to avoid a full-scale war.
