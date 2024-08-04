Gama Construction Joins Government Alliance To Develop Marine Facilities In Dekheila

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Gama has signed a shareholders' agreement to establish the Alexandria Company at Dekheila Port. This initiative aims to develop a permanent marine facilities station to sustain chains for liquid and gaseous bulk for existing petrochemical companies in Alexandria and support future expansions to boost investments in the petrochemical industry.

The alliance includes companies from the of and Mineral Resources: the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM), Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company (SIDPEC), and the Egyptian Natural Gas Company (GASCO). The agreement was signed in the presence of Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, at the ministry's headquarters in New Alamein City, with direct investments amounting to $750 million. The project is targeted to commence commercial operations in the second half of 2027.

Amr El Tawil, Vice Chairperson of Triangle Group, stated:“Gama is playing a vital role in achieving Egypt's Vision 2030 by contributing to numerous major national projects. It also forms alliances between the private and public sectors to realize the political leadership's vision in large-scale projects. This partnership will ensure sustainability in supplying energy sources to the petrochemical industry, its existing plants, and future expansions to increase investments in this vital industry.”

Salah Gabriel, CEO of Gama Construction, commented:“The company provides a comprehensive range of high-quality engineering and construction services to three main sectors: infrastructure, industrial facilities, and buildings. This project marks a significant milestone as the first in the Middle East and Southern Mediterranean to receive, store, and regasify American shale gas, with an annual capacity of 2.4 million tonnes liquefied gas for 30 years.”

The project is designed according to the highest environmental sustainability standards, occupational health, and safety. It represents a significant leap in accommodating giant tankers with a capacity of up to 300,000 tonnes, featuring two marine berths each 400 meters long with a navigational depth of 20 meters and a back area of 400,000 sqm. This allows for the handling and storage of 800,000 tonnes of liquid and gaseous products with an annual handling rate of 5 million tonnes. This contributes to maximizing the benefits of the infrastructure modernization projects of Egyptian ports implemented since 2019, transforming Egypt into a global centre for trade and logistics.