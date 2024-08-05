TMC Asks Bengal Minister Akhil Giri To Resign For Threatening Woman Forest Officer: 'Won't Apologise'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Trinamool (TMC) on Sunday called for West Bengal Jails Akhil Giri to step down and apologise to a female officer of the state forest department who was allegedly threatened and verbally abused by him.

"Following party instructions, state president Subrata Bakshi called Akhil Giri on Sunday afternoon, instructing him to apologise to the woman officer and submit his resignation immediately," TMC spokesperson Shantanu Sen said.

Another TMC spokesperson, Jaiprakash Majumdar, highlighted that the party did not condone such actions from its members and admitted that Giri's conduct had somewhat damaged the party's reputation.

| With Adhir Ranjan out as Bengal chief, Congress may reconsider ties with TMC What did Akhil Giri do?

In the videos, Akhil Giri, surrounded by locals, was seen threatening forest ranger Manisha Sahu. He warned her that her tenure could be shortened after she and her team cleared encroachments on forest department land near Tajpur beach.

Notably, in 2022, Giri faced intense criticism for making controversial comments about President Droupadi Murmu . Following a significant backlash from the opposition, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee had to apologize for Giri's "offensive remark."

| 'Bengal will never be divided,' says TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay What does Akhil Giri say?

Giri, the MLA of Ramnagar, where the area is situated, told media persons that he would resign but would not apologise.“I will email my resignation tonight and hand it over personally to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tomorrow in the Assembly,” he said on Sunday.

Giri stated that he would remain an MLA even if he steps down as a minister and would continue to represent the people in his constituency.

He reiterated his disapproval of forest officials, accusing them of being insensitive for evicting small traders who sold goods to tourists near the beach town, which is situated close to the popular resort town of Digha.

The minister also claimed that villagers had informed him that officials had previously allowed the sheds to operate in exchange for bribes .

| WB govt moves SC against governor CV Ananda Bose for withholding assent to bills How did BJP react?

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Akhil Giri for his attitude towards a woman officer, demanding his arrest from the Mamata Banerjee government.

“Will Mamata Banerjee dare to throw out this minister and put him behind the bars? Will charges be filed against him for obstructing government workers and outraging the modesty of women?” he asked.

" Let's see if this goon is kicked inside the jail for threatening to indirectly kill and outrage the modesty of a woman," the BJP said.





