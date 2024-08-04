Oil Depot In Rostov Region On Fire - Social Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A huge fire broke out in the city of Azov, Russia's Rostov region, likely due to a drone attack on an oil depot.

That's according to the Telegram Astra , Ukrinform reports.

"Drones... [hit] an oil depot. We are burning again," the channel quoted a witness of the fire as saying.

At the same time, the local branch of the Emergency Situations said that garbage and tires allegedly caught fire in an open area in Azov, causing the fire to spread to a warehouse. The total area of the fire is 5,000 meters.

The Telegram channel 161 / Novosti Rostova , in turn, reported that "judging by the footage of eyewitnesses, smoke is rising from the territory of the oil depot on Druzhby Street."

The social media channel expressed doubt about the official theory.

"Today, the Emergency Situations Ministry reported that garbage caught fire on Druzhby Street in Azov. At the same time, it was reported that the fire was contained at 13:44 by two fire brigades. Could the almost extinguished garbage lead to a giant fire that can be seen from nearby cities after a few hours? This is a question that remains unanswered," the news outlet wrote.