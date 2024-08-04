Smart Food Conference Launches August 7, Address Global Food Crises, Climate Change

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The fourth edition of the Smart Food and will kick off on August 7 under the patronage of the of and the Director General of the Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), amid ongoing crises, climate change, and the need for optimal in food.

Head of the conference's preparatory committee Anwar Haddad emphasised that the conference is being held during a global food shortage and rising hunger due to climate change.



The event aims to redirect the production chain towards strategic integration among all parties involved to achieve the lowest cost, highest quality, and richest nutritional content.

Head of the "Smart Food" team Rania Babli said that the two-day conference will attract significant international attendance to discuss crucial issues related to the global need for smart foods.



Topics will include food waste pathways, production aspects, strategic crops, food manufacturing, expanding the scope of food manufacturing, and achieving significant added value, positively impacting local communities.

Babli highlighted the impact of smart food on managing diseases such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, and the effects of smoking.



She also said that the conference will showcase several youth success stories and investment opportunities in this vital sector, discuss smart food investment pathways amid a turbulent region, and examine its impact on local economies, along with the investment climate in Jordan.



