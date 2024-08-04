Gaza Death Toll Rises To 39,583 Wounded 91,398

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The number of casualties due to the relentless Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 has surged to 39,583 martyrs, and 91,398 wounded.

Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) quoted medical sources as saying that the Israeli forces committed two massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, of whom 33 martyrs and 118 were transferred to hospitals during the past 24 hours.

An injured child sits next to a woman at Al-Ahli Arab hospital, also known as the Baptist hospital in Gaza City following Israeli bombardment on the Hassan Salameh and Al-Nassr schools housing displaced Palestinians on August 4, 2024. (Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP)

The sources highlighted that thousands of victims are still under the rubble while others are left on the streets, with medical and civil defense personnel being unable to reach them due to the imposed Israeli restrictions.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation forces have been perpetrating the crime of genocide in the Strip, by launching dozens of airstrikes and artillery shelling, in an unprecedented catastrophe compounded by blocking food, water, medicine and fuel supplies.

However, the occupation forces gave no qualms about the two UN Security Council resolutions that called for stopping the war immediately, alongside the orders rendered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to take measures to prevent this genocide and improve the dire humanitarian situation in the Strip.