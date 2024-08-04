Kuwait Condemns Terrorist Attack On Somalia's Mogadishu
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry condemned Tuesday the terrorist attack in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, that killed and injured tens of innocents.
The ministry stressed the state of Kuwait's utter rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, affirming its support to the Somali government in all the measures it would take to protect its safety and stability.
It conveyed the deepest condolences to the Somali government and the families of the victims, wishing those injured a speedy recovery. (end)
aai
MENAFN04082024000071011013ID1108514680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.