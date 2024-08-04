Kuwait Condemns Terrorist Attack On Somalia's Mogadishu

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Foreign condemned Tuesday the attack in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, that killed and tens of innocents.

The ministry stressed the state of Kuwait's utter rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, affirming its support to the Somali in all the measures it would take to protect its safety and stability.

It conveyed the deepest condolences to the Somali government and the families of the victims, wishing those injured a speedy recovery. (end)

