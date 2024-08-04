Renewable energy production in Iran surges 9 percent, reaching 261M kwh

(MENAFN) In the previous Iranian calendar month of Tir (June 21 - July 21), Iran's power plants produced 261 million kilowatt-hours (Kwh) of electricity, marking a nine-percent increase from the preceding month. According to data from Iran's Renewable and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), renewable energy facilities generated over 923 million Kwh since the start of the current Iranian calendar year on March 19.



The growth in renewable electricity generation was notable, with an increase of 28 percent observed in the third Iranian calendar month of Khordad (ending June 20) compared to the same period last year. Specifically, renewable sources generated more than 230 million Kwh of electricity in this period, reflecting a 21 percent rise from the previous month. Wind power plants were primarily responsible for this surge in renewable energy output.



SATBA Head Mahmoud Kamani reported in late July that there are currently 600 renewable power plants under construction across Iran, with a combined capacity of 13,500 megawatts (MW). Once operational, these plants are expected to increase the share of renewable energy in Iran’s electricity mix to 15 percent. Kamani expressed optimism that this goal will be achieved within the next two years.



Currently, renewable sources contribute about seven percent to Iran’s total electricity generation capacity. Of this, solar power accounts for 44 percent, wind farms make up 40 percent, and small-scale hydropower plants contribute 13 percent. Earlier in the month, SATBA announced that the total capacity of Iran's renewable power plants had reached 1,199.71 MW.



The Iranian government has been actively promoting the expansion and development of renewable energy resources, reflecting a commitment to increasing the role of clean energy in the country’s power generation.

