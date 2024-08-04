Ministry Of Municipality Teaches Students About Tissue Culture Technology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Within the framework of cooperation between the Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Agricultural Research Department, and Qatar University, the tissue culture laboratory witnessed a training programme for 10 female students from the College of Arts and Sciences of Qatar University on all stages of tissue culture techniques from July 7 to 18.

The training programme included multiple scientific and laboratory activities that benefited the students in improving their technical and analytical skills, including introduction and training on the stages of preparing food media, cultivation and germination through scientific lectures, and practical training under the supervision of experts and researchers in the tissue culture department.

The students followed up and implemented all stages theoretically and practically and learned about the preparation room and the devices used and participated in preparing the various food media necessary for plant growth. The practical training included introducing the students to the cultivation stage, where they followed the cutting and dissection of seedlings through the somatic embryo protocol, preparing the cultivation cabins and using their tools, and identifying the types of tissues in the early stages.

They also received practical training on transferring plants, the stages of transferring granular and embryonic callus, appropriate environments, training on transferring embryos and separating young plants, then providing them with a comprehensive explanation of the incubation and growth rooms, training on examining samples, incubation conditions, stages of gradual acclimatization, and appropriate conditions for each stage, and following up on all stages until the plant reaches the field.

The participating students expressed their gratitude to the management and researchers of the Tissue Culture Section of the Agricultural Research Department, for providing this rich research environment from which they greatly benefited in developing their technical skills and future professional lives.