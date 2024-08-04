Uzbekistan, Cassa Depositi And Prestiti Discuss Projects In Mining Industry
Uzbekistan and Cassa Depositi and Prestiti (SDP S.p.A, Italian
bank) discussed projects in the mining industry,
Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Mining
Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan.
This topic was discussed during a meeting with representatives
of the bank at the Ministry.
The parties also discussed the possibilities of establishing
bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation.
Following the meeting, the parties determined further plans for
interaction.
To note, the volume of Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Italy
amounted to $502.5 million in 2023. Tthis figure increased by 30.3
percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($385.4 million).
The volume of trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Italy
amounted to $430.3 million in 2021 and $348.4 million in 2020. This
figure amounted to $408.8 million in 2019.
However, Uzbekistan's total trade turnover with Italy reached $2
billion from January 2019 through December 2023.
Total exports from Uzbekistan to Italy amounted to $218 million,
while imports to Uzbekistan reached $1.8 billion from January 2019
through December 2023.
