(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Farman Aydin, AZERNEWS
France's resentment towards Azerbaijan is constantly increasing.
France, which first started with a Political scandal and then
affected cultural relations with Azerbaijan based on insignificant
disputes, is currently experiencing the most shameful moment in its
political history. This is the most unsuccessful political era that
President Emmanuel macron has brought to France.
At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, France, which attracted
the wrath of the world, also brought an indelible stain to the
history of sports. Many thought that Macron had really lost his
mind, or he was just trying to make fun of the countries of the
world by getting caught up in his narrow world.
Official Paris, which could not respect the rules of sport and
the Charter of the Olympic Games at the opening ceremony, once
again tried to throw its poison towards Baku under the pretext of
defending Armenia. This was not only the politicization of sports,
but also the defeat of the Elysees Palace before Azerbaijan's
political will.
The Olympic Games continue, but also in parallel with the next
anti-Azerbaijani campaigns of French-Armenian duet.
According to information spread on social networks,
anti-Azerbaijani posters were seen on the streets of France.
France, which did not wait for the end of the international sports
event, is clear that it cannot cool down its anger against
Azerbaijan. The French authorities are literally trying to
completely break relations with Azerbaijan.
It is clear that the writings on the posters belong to
Armenians:
"Azerbaijan is an occupying country. Go back to where you
came from.”
As the saying goes,“ Lies are loud, truth is
quiet. ”
Today, Armenian lies are the driving force of the French
propaganda machine. The two occupying states, hugging each other
tightly, pose a threat not only to Azerbaijan, but also to the
South Caucasus region. France, which remained silent on Armenia's
30-year occupation policy, is currently experiencing its most
troubled times. The occupying union is beginning to lose its
influence in Garabagh and countries subjected to the oppression of
imperialism.
France, which has been pursuing a policy of colonialism for
centuries, blames Azerbaijan for its vanquished reputation. If
their claims are true, then they should prove that Azerbaijan once
invaded New Caledonia, Guinea, Chad, Cameroon, and Algeria and
committed mass killings. Or has France forgotten its history?
Armenia must also answer for the fact that the criminal
separatists who committed the massacres in Garabagh today took a
high position at the ministerial level in Yerevan. Baku knows very
well that those who escaped from
Garabagh and evaded criminal responsibility are hiding in
Yerevan today.
But the truth will find its way because it is the light.
