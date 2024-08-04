French-Armenia Anti-Azerbaijan Propaganda Continues Along With Olympic Games

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Farman Aydin, AZERNEWS

France's resentment towards Azerbaijan is constantly increasing. France, which first started with a scandal and then affected cultural relations with Azerbaijan based on insignificant disputes, is currently experiencing the most shameful moment in its political history. This is the most unsuccessful political era that President Emmanuel has brought to France.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, France, which attracted the wrath of the world, also brought an indelible stain to the history of sports. Many thought that Macron had really lost his mind, or he was just trying to make fun of the countries of the world by getting caught up in his narrow world.

Official Paris, which could not respect the rules of sport and the Charter of the Olympic Games at the opening ceremony, once again tried to throw its poison towards Baku under the pretext of defending Armenia. This was not only the politicization of sports, but also the defeat of the Elysees Palace before Azerbaijan's political will.

The Olympic Games continue, but also in parallel with the next anti-Azerbaijani campaigns of French-Armenian duet.

According to information spread on social networks, anti-Azerbaijani posters were seen on the streets of France. France, which did not wait for the end of the international sports event, is clear that it cannot cool down its anger against Azerbaijan. The French authorities are literally trying to completely break relations with Azerbaijan.

It is clear that the writings on the posters belong to Armenians:

"Azerbaijan is an occupying country. Go back to where you came from.”

As the saying goes,“ Lies are loud, truth is quiet. ”

Today, Armenian lies are the driving force of the French propaganda machine. The two occupying states, hugging each other tightly, pose a threat not only to Azerbaijan, but also to the South Caucasus region. France, which remained silent on Armenia's 30-year occupation policy, is currently experiencing its most troubled times. The occupying union is beginning to lose its influence in Garabagh and countries subjected to the oppression of imperialism.

France, which has been pursuing a policy of colonialism for centuries, blames Azerbaijan for its vanquished reputation. If their claims are true, then they should prove that Azerbaijan once invaded New Caledonia, Guinea, Chad, Cameroon, and Algeria and committed mass killings. Or has France forgotten its history?

Armenia must also answer for the fact that the criminal separatists who committed the massacres in Garabagh today took a high position at the ministerial level in Yerevan. Baku knows very well that those who escaped from

Garabagh and evaded criminal responsibility are hiding in Yerevan today.

But the truth will find its way because it is the light.