Football Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Launches Own Youtube Channel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Al Nassr FC captain and global superstar Cristiano has officially launched his very own YouTube channel.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old Portuguese football record-breaker took to Instagram to announce the launch of "UR · Cristiano" channel.

“The wait is over. My YouTube is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey,” read the caption on Ronaldo's Instagram post.

The channel has attracted nearly 1.3m subscribers in the matter of an hour, sitting at 1.28m at the time of the writing of this report.

The Al Nassr and the Portuguese national team striker will use the channel to discuss football, his“greatest passion” according to the news announcement, in addition to “other interests, including family, wellness, nutrition, preparation, recovery, education, and business.”

Ronaldo will also use the channel to chat with various guests.

ESPN reported on Sunday that the channel had broken the world record for becoming the fastest YouTube channel to hit 1 million subscribers in 90 minutes, which is coincidentally the same regulation length of one football game.

Known for his hard work and dedication to his craft on and off the pitch, Portugal's all time goal-scorer was quick to get to work on his YouTube channel, publishing 11 videos on his new YouTube channel.

Ronaldo is no stranger to social platforms, as he is currently the most followed person across all social media.

The superstar has also ventured outside the world of football, with CR7 being his personal brand that produces a wide array of products such as clothing, footwear, fragrances, and more.

BeIN news recently reported that The Don had taken“a significant step into the world of investments by partnering with the portable technology company Whoop,” making him a global ambassador for the company.