National Battle Of The Bands Partners With Mobile Movie Makers To Inspire Next-Generation Filmmakers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Mobile Movie Makers (M3), a dynamic youth festival and competition dedicated to nurturing young filmmakers. This collaboration will offer aspiring filmmakers a unique opportunity to document and showcase the energy, culture, and creativity of the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, scheduled for Sunday, August 25, 2024, at NRG in Houston, Texas.

2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands 10th Anniversary Celebration

As part of this collaboration, three talented students will participate in the event as mobile filmmakers, capturing behind-the-scenes footage, conducting live interviews, and documenting the electrifying performances of the nation's top Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) marching bands.

"Partnering with Mobile Movie Makers aligns perfectly with our mission to celebrate and uplift HBCU culture," says Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Executive Producer of the National Battle of the Bands. "This initiative provides young creatives an unparalleled platform to tell their stories while experiencing the rich heritage and vibrant energy of HBCU marching bands."

"We are honored to collaborate with the National Battle of the Bands, providing our youth with the tools and resources to showcase their creativity on such a prestigious stage," says Sahar Simmons, Founder of Mobile Movie Makers. "M3 is dedicated to nurturing budding young filmmakers and sharing the transformative power of their creativity. M3 empowers youth to use smartphones to create personal stories that will positively influence their peers and community. This program is about more than just filmmaking; it's about empowering the next generation to share their voices and perspectives with the world."

The Mobile Movie Makers pilot program at the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands marks the beginning of an innovative initiative to foster youth culture and digital storytelling. This unique partnership aims to build a new wave of filmmakers who can document and amplify the rich stories within the HBCU community.

About National Battle of the Bands:

The National Battle of the Bands' mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and their roles in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders. The musical showcase, hosted in collaboration between Webber Marketing and the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority, occurs annually in Houston, TX, at NRG stadium. Event organizers have generated over $1.3 million in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. For more information and updates, follow @NationalBattleOfTheBands on social media or visit .

