Sai Sudharsan Returns To Surrey For Final Two County Matches

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Aug 21 (IANS) Sai Sudharsan is set to bolster Surrey's quest for a third consecutive County Championship title as he returns to the club for the final two matches of the season.

The club announced on Wednesday that Sudharsan, who previously featured in Surrey's Championship clash against Essex in June and made appearances for the club in September, will be back in action as Surrey looks to secure its position at the top of Division One.

"Sai will be available for tomorrow's clash with Lancashire at The Kia Oval and next week's trip to Trent Bridge to face Nottinghamshire," the club said in a staement.

Sudharsan's return comes at a crucial time for Surrey, who currently sit atop the Division One standings and are determined to clinch their third straight County title. The 22-year-old Tamil Nadu batter will be available for the upcoming match against Lancashire, which kicks off on Thursday.

Following that, he will travel with the team to Trent Bridge next week to face Nottinghamshire in what promises to be a decisive encounter.

Sudharsan's return to Surrey comes on the heels of an impressive debut in international cricket. Earlier this year, he made his ODI debut for India against South Africa, where he showcased his talent by scoring two half-centuries in three innings.

Post his County Championship duties, Sudharsan is set to return to India to participate in the prestigious Duleep Trophy, starting September 5 in Bengaluru and Anantapur.