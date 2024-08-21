Russians Attacked Vesele In Kherson Region With Guided Bombs And Drone, There Are Destructions
Date
8/21/2024 8:32:44 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have carried out air strikes on the village of Vesele in the Novokakhovka community, causing destruction.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .
'Today, the Occupation forces carried out air strikes on Vesele of the Novokakhovka community,' the statement said.
As noted, at least four residential buildings and three outbuildings were destroyed as a result of the impact of guided aerial bombs. Another house was damaged by an attack by an enemy UAV.
It is noted that there was no information about casualties among local residents.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians shelled the village of Komyshany in Kherson region in the morning, injuring two civilians.
Photo: Kherson RMA
