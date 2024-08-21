Two Kids On Bicycle Receive Powerful Electric Shock In Andhra, One Dead

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Aug 21 (IANS) In a horrific incident, two children heading home from school on their bicycle got electrocuted in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa town on Wednesday, leaving one dead and the other battling for his life.

The incident occurred when the kids, heading home from their private school in the afternoon for lunch, came in contact with a live wire dangling from a pole on the street.

The deceased was identified as Tanvir, 11. His friend, Adam, 10, was battling for life in a hospital.

Disturbing visuals of the children getting electrocuted were captured on CCTV camera. The kids collapsed on the ground after coming in contact with the live wire. One of them caught fire while the other was lying unconscious.

Passersby rushed to remove the wire and rescue them. However, Tanvir had already succumbed while Adam was shifted to hospital in a critical condition.

The incident shocked the people in the town. They blamed the negligence of the Electricity Department employees for the tragedy.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation. Preliminary investigation indicates that a dish TV wire had come in contact with the live electrical wire which resulted in the tragedy.

Kadapa MLA Madhavi Reddy consoled the family members of the victims. She assured them that the government would extend all possible help to them.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh expressed shock over the incident. He conveyed his sympathies to the families of Tanvir and Adam. Lokesh directed the officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured child. He said the Electricity Department officials should be careful to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The Minister said the state government would extend all possible assistance to the family of the deceased child.