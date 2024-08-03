Chinese Lion By Yao Wu Wins Gold In A' Advertising Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chinese Lion

Innovative Car Sticker Design Combining Traditional Chinese Elements with Modern Trends Impresses Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of advertising design, has announced Yao Wu 's "Chinese Lion" car sticker as the winner in the Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition underscores the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by Yao Wu's design within the competitive advertising industry.The "Chinese Lion" car sticker design showcases a masterful fusion of classic Chinese style and contemporary design trends, making it highly relevant to today's young consumers who seek a balance between cultural heritage and modern aesthetics. By successfully combining traditional Chinese patterns with vibrant colors, three-dimensional geometry, pop art, and abstract elements, Yao Wu's design appeals to a new generation of car enthusiasts looking to express their unique style and personality through their vehicles.Yao Wu's award-winning design stands out for its artistic treatment of the Chinese lion, a powerful symbol in traditional Chinese culture. The design incorporates image elements such as mountains, clouds, and plants to create a dynamic and energetic visual representation of the galloping lion. By integrating street graffiti, mechanical punk, and Chinese red, the design achieves a young and cool vibe that resonates with contemporary audiences while maintaining a connection to cultural roots.The recognition bestowed upon "Chinese Lion" by the A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award is expected to inspire Yao Wu and their team at Beijing Wuyao Cultural and Creative Co. Ltd. to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in their future projects. This achievement serves as a testament to the company's commitment to delivering designs that not only meet brand needs but also help clients achieve their cultural aspirations and business goals.Original designer: Yao Wu, Illustration designer: Yuchen Zhang, Graphic designer: Ziyang Zheng, and 3D designer: Hao Liao.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning "Chinese Lion" car sticker design at:About Yao WuYao Wu is a talented designer from China who has gained recognition for his innovative and culturally-inspired creations. He has been invited by Beijing Satellite TV as the designer of the second season of the National Palace Museum and has collaborated with notable brands such as Baidu, the National Library, Xinhuanet, Li Ning, China, Chengdu University Games, shede, vivo, King glory, ZTE, Netease, amuxi, COSCO, China Resources, and Dongfeng Motor. Yao Wu's designs seamlessly blend traditional Chinese aesthetics with modern sensibilities, resulting in unique and impactful works.About Beijing Wuyao Cultural and Creative Co. Ltd.Beijing Wuyao Culture and Creativity Co., Ltd. is a design-oriented company specializing in illustration design, packaging design, IP image design, VI design, and cultural and creative design. The company boasts a team of young and passionate illustrators and designers who excel at extracting design inspiration from the details of life and ancient Chinese aesthetics. They focus on creating colorful, unique compositions and culturally-imbued stories that meet brand needs and help clients achieve their expected cultural aspirations and business goals.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a highly coveted recognition granted to designs that excel in innovation, impact, and overall excellence within the Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design category. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. The award celebrates visionary approaches, exceptional skill, and the ability to deliver solutions that surpass expectations, setting new benchmarks for the industry. Receiving the Golden A' Design Award is a significant achievement that highlights the outstanding quality and creativity of the winning designs.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to create a better world through good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition, now in its 16th year, welcomes entries from all countries and is judged by a world-class panel of experts who evaluate submissions based on pre-established criteria. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and advances the principles of good design, driving forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

