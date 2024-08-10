Havells India To Establish New Electronic Manufacturing Cluster In Noida

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 10 (KNN)

The of India is advancing its ambitions with a new Electronic Manufacturing Centre (EMC) in Sector 10 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

As part of the EMC 2.0 scheme, this 200-acre cluster will serve as a hub for electronic manufacturing.

Havells India, a leader in electronics production, has secured a 50-acre plot within the cluster. The company plans to invest Rs 800 crore to establish a manufacturing facility, which is expected to generate 1,000 jobs.

The first phase of the project is set to be operational by 2026, with final approval anticipated soon.

YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh announced that Havells will lead the cluster, forming a special purpose vehicle (SPV) with five other companies to utilize the remaining 150 acres.

The central government will support the project with Rs 140 crore for infrastructure development, including a Common Facility Centre with research and testing labs.

This initiative marks a significant step in strengthening India's position in the global electronics industry.

