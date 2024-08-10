From Paris With Love: Boxer Atheyna Bylon Says Every Sacrifice Has Its Reward

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) We will keep this story updated from time to time as we get closer to fight time in Paris France at the 2024 Olympic as Atheyna fights for a medal this afternoon at 3pm against China's Li Qian. Atheyna Bylon

grew up in San Miguelito, Panama City, with her grandmother, mother and sister. At the age of 15, they moved to Tocumen, where she lives to this day. When she came of age, she saw an advertisement on television requesting officers and told her mother that she wanted to apply.

When she joined the Panamanian National Police

she never thought about being a boxer, but at the age of 25 she began to practice and almost four years later she managed to qualify for the

2016 Rio Olympic Games.

She also participated in the

2020 Tokyo Games, and after obtaining the silver medal at the

2023 Pan American Games in Santiago Chile, she qualified for Paris.

Since early 2024, she has been training full-time for these Games, and says she receives full support from the national police. After her return to Panama, she will return to her job as a police officer.

Meet Li Qian, the rival who will fight Atheyna Bylon for the gold medal

The

gold medal match in the 75-kilogram category

of women's boxing at the

Parios 2024 Olympic Games will be a duel between two experienced boxers.

This fight will be between the Panamanian Atheyna Bylon

(35 years old) and the Chinese Li Qian (34 years old).

Boxer Li Qian

is an Olympic and world medalist.

She won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games and then silver at Tokyo 2020 (held in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

In addition, the Asian has won bronze medals at the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi, silver at Jeju 2014 and gold at New Delhi 2018.

She also has two gold medals and one silver medal at the Asian Championships.“Without boxing, I don't know what would become of my life. I first came into contact with boxing when I was 17,” Li said in an interview published by the Olympic Games organizers.

Li said that women's boxing is not accepted by their parents, something that has caused some

unpleasant moments in her family.

“My parents thought boxing was too violent. I tried very hard to convince my parents and they finally gave me their permission.”

Li, who is 1.80 meters tall, like Bylon, comes into the fight for the gold medal after three victories.