Mauritius Seeks To Strengthen Industrial Ties With Coimbatore

Mauritius is actively pursuing enhanced industrial collaboration with Coimbatore, as stated by Soomilduth Bholah, the for Services and Good Governance of Mauritius, during the inauguration of 'Elektrotec 2024' on Friday.

The event, an industrial electrical and fair organised by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), served as a for the Mauritian delegation to express their interest in fostering innovation and partnership opportunities with India.

Minister Bholah highlighted Mauritius' potential as a gateway for investments in Africa, emphasising the country's strategic position in the financial sector.

This statement aligns with Mauritius' ongoing financial services promotion campaign in India, which has included events in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with a scheduled visit to Chennai on Saturday.

Hemraj Ramnial, Chairman, Mauritian Economic Development Board, proposed Mauritius as a potential venue for future Elektrotec events.

He urged MSME entrepreneurs from Coimbatore to explore investment prospects in Mauritius, citing the country's various trade agreements as potential leverage points for Indian businesses.

The Elektrotec fair, running until August 12, features 200 participants and focuses on sustainability.

The event's agenda includes a technical session on Saturday and the launch of a skilling program on the final day. A 12-member delegation from Mauritius is in attendance, underscoring the importance of this international engagement.

P. Ponram, Chairman, Elektrotec, provided details on the exhibition's scope and schedule, further highlighting the significance of this cross-border industrial dialogue.

This development marks a potentially significant step in strengthening economic ties between Mauritius and the industrial hub of Coimbatore, with possible implications for broader India-Mauritius relations.

