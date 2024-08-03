Beijing Wangfujing Xiyue By Xia Gushuyu Commercial Space Design Wins Gold In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beijing Wangfujing Xiyue

Xia Gushuyu Commercial Space Design Receives Prestigious Recognition for Exceptional Shopping Mall Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Awards, one of the world's most respected design competitions, has announced Beijing Wangfujing Xiyue by Xia Gushuyu Commercial Space Design as a winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by Xia Gushuyu Commercial Space Design in creating a remarkable shopping mall experience.The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing outstanding designs like Beijing Wangfujing Xiyue, the award promotes advancements in interior design standards and practices. This recognition not only benefits the winning entity but also inspires other professionals to strive for excellence, ultimately elevating the entire industry and enhancing the experiences of customers and users.Beijing Wangfujing Xiyue stands out as a unique shopping mall design that seamlessly fuses traditional Chinese culture with futuristic elements. The design team at Xia Gushuyu Commercial Space Design skillfully incorporated elements such as beams, columns, decorative brackets, caisson ceilings, and ancient wisdom related to directions and sundials, while infusing the space with cutting-edge technology. This harmonious blend of tradition and innovation creates a captivating and immersive experience for visitors.Winning the Gold A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a catalyst for Xia Gushuyu Commercial Space Design to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition validates their approach to creating innovative and culturally relevant spaces, and it inspires the team to explore new possibilities in future projects. By setting a high standard with Beijing Wangfujing Xiyue, Xia Gushuyu Commercial Space Design is poised to make a lasting impact on the industry and shape the future of commercial interior design.Beijing Wangfujing Xiyue was brought to life by the talented team at Xia Gushuyu Commercial Space Design, including Wenzhe Gao, Jinchao Hei, Bing Bai, and Jiawen Qi. Their expertise and dedication were instrumental in creating this award-winning shopping mall design.Interested parties may learn more about Beijing Wangfujing Xiyue and its exceptional design at:About Xia Gushuyu Commercial Space DesignXia Gushuyu Commercial Space Design is a renowned design firm based in China, specializing in shaping innovative commercial spaces. With a focus on achieving both business success and extraordinary creativity, the firm has been at the forefront of the evolving Chinese commerce landscape. Led by Co-founder, Managing Partner, and Creative Director Wenzhe Gao, who brings nearly 20 years of industry experience, Xia Gushuyu Commercial Space Design is known for creating immersive and imaginative commercial spaces that captivate audiences.About Beijing Wangfujing Jinjie Shopping Center Co., Ltd.Beijing Wangfujing Xiyue is a groundbreaking project by Wangfujing Group, designed to cater to pioneering youth groups. Embracing the concept of "co-creation and co-existence," the project aims to create an immersive, multi-dimensional living space that fosters a vibrant social ecosystem for Beijing's local young people and brand managers. By collaborating with the city's first store and independent creative brands, Wangfujing Xiyue embodies a bold and joyful lifestyle, encouraging creativity and community.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a highly coveted recognition bestowed upon designs that exemplify exceptional innovation and significant impact within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Winning designs are selected based on their ability to demonstrate innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practices, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, design consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, design longevity, accessibility standards compliance, incorporation of technology, space optimization, project management skills, safety considerations, and adaptability of design. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, inspiring designers to push the boundaries of creativity and deliver solutions that exceed expectations.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and organized across multiple industries, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place by highlighting the transformative power of good design. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an influential and expert jury panel consisting of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires designers and brands to develop innovative products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

