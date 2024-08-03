Ayodhya Rape Incident Tragic, BJP Leaders Should Undergo Narco Test Along With Victim, Accused: Shivpal Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Etawah, Aug 4 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) General Secretary Shivpal Yadav on Saturday condemned the gang-rape of a 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya district and demanded narco test of the victim, accused, and the BJP leaders 'playing politics' over the 'horrific incident'.

Shivpal also accused the BJP of giving the incident a colour ahead of the by-elections in Ayodhya.

"BJP leaders can carry out such incidents with impunity. In such a situation, wherever by-elections are scheduled, SP leaders and workers must remain cautious. It is not right for the Uttar Pradesh Chief to malign people from a particular community. He is not the Chief Minister of a specific community, but of the entire state. People associated with the rape incident should be prosecuted without any bias."

Reacting to a social media post shared by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Shivpal wrote on X: "I strongly condemn the Ayodhya incident. I also support the demand for a narco test by SP spokesperson Pawan Pandey. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya should also undergo a narco test so that it becomes clear who is indulging in low-level politics over this sensitive issue."

Earlier, Keshav Maurya wrote in a post on X: "Saving rapists is the birthright of the Samajwadi Party. If the rapist is a Muslim, then entire Mulayam Singh Yadav's family will come together to protect him. The Samajwadi Party will be wiped out in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh bypolls."

On Saturday, a team of district administration officials demolished a bakery and a house owned by the accused in the case, Moin Khan, a Samajwadi Party leader.

Earlier, the Food Safety Department raided the bakery of the main accused. The materials used in the bakery have been seized and sent for investigation.

Moin Khan is accused of raping the 12-year-old girl at his bakery in the Purakalandar police station area in Ayodhya.

Moin Khan is a close aide of the SP party MP from Faizabad, Awadhesh Prasad.