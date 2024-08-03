Ukraine's Defense Intel, MFA Evacuate 30 Citizens From Lebanon Amid Tensions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, August 3, Ukraine's defense intelligence agency (GUR) and the of Foreign Affairs, upon the instructions from President Volodymyr Zelensky, organized the evacuation of 30 Ukrainian citizens – 21 women and nine children – from Lebanon, where the security situation has sharply deteriorated.

That's according to the press office of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

The defense intelligence agency has expressed gratitude to SkyUp Airlines, which provided a passenger jet for the effort.

"Our compatriots, 21 women and nine children, have already arrived in Rzeszów, Poland, and are safe. They were met by Ukrainian consuls and GUR representatives. The evacuees are being provided with all the necessary assistance and their travel to our country is being ensured," the statement reads.

GUR noted that Ukraine became one of the first countries to successfully evacuate its citizens from Lebanon. As in previous cases of crises and armed conflicts, Ukraine shows leadership in protecting its people.

Also, GUR recalled that Ukrainian diplomats had warned Ukrainian citizens staying in Lebanon of the pressing threat and recommended in advance that they leave the country.

Work continues on ensuring the evacuation of other Ukrainians willing to flee Lebanon.

"Security of Ukrainian citizens is an absolute priority and key task of the state. This applies to citizens of Ukraine in any corner of the world, under any circumstances and at any distance from their Homeland. Ukraine will never leave its people in trouble," GUR stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on July 31, Palestine's Hamas announced that the leader of the movement, Ismail Haniyeh, who had arrived in Tehran for the new president's inauguration, was assassinated in Iran's capital. The news came just hours after Israel said it had killed one of Hezbollah's commanders in Beirut.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a "direct strike on Israel" after the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran Tuesday night.

The United States will send an aircraft carrier strike group, a fighter squadron, and additional warships to the Middle East to help protect Israel from possible attacks by Iran following the assassination of the senior Hamas operative in Iran.