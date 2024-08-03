Gymnast Yulo Strikes Gold For Philippines At Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Paris 2024 AFP

Paris: Carlos Yulo won Olympic on Saturday in Paris in the men's floor exercise of the gymnastics for only the second in the history of the Philippines.

The 24-year-old broke down in tears after matching the achievement of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won gold at the Covid-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games.

The two-time world champion perfectly executed his routine, ending with a sure-footed landing to score 15.000 points.

