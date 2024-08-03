Mars -Jupiter coming together to celebrate India's Independence Day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On August 14, stargazers will witness a rare and breathtaking cosmic event as Mars and Jupiter align closely in the morning sky. This planetary conjunction, occurring just a third of a degree apart, promises a dazzling sight for both casual observers and avid astronomers. The event's timing aligns with India's Independence Day, adding cultural significance to the celestial display

A planetary conjunction happens when two planets appear close together from Earth's perspective, though they are millions of miles apart, will be easily visible to the naked eye

To observe this celestial event, look towards the eastern sky just before dawn. The contrast between the two planets will be striking

This conjunction coincides with India's Independence Day, adding an extra layer of significance for observers in the country

Amateur astronomers have a unique chance to capture this rare alignment. The close proximity of the two planets provides a perfect opportunity for stunning celestial photography

Planetary conjunctions like this one have been notable in history for their cultural and astrological implications