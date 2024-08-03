Together, IHG Hotels & Resorts And Action Against Hunger Address Food Insecurity

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

IHG Hotels & Resorts , one of the world's leading hotel companies, is proud to announce a new multi-year partnership with global NGO Action Against Hunger in support of its invaluable work to combat food insecurity and hunger for millions of people around the world.

It's estimated that one in three people globally are uncertain where their next meal is coming from, due to poverty, conflict, inefficient food systems and climate change. Through thousands of hotels in communities across more than 100 countries, IHG has long supported efforts to improve food security, alongside supporting disaster relief efforts and providing skills training, as part of a pledge to improve the lives of 30 million people in its Journey to Tomorrow responsible business plan.

For decades, Action Against Hunger has been preventing, detecting and treating hunger, with its world-renowned screen, treat and sustain programme providing help across East Africa, Central Africa, West Africa, Asia, the Americas, Middle East and Europe. IHG will help support and fund Action Against Hunger's nutrition programmes, with a specific focus on screening initiatives designed to spot early signs of malnutrition in children and provide potentially lifesaving treatment through local community outreach programmes. IHG will also seek to grow awareness of this critical issue with millions of guests around the world and give them the opportunity to donate IHG One Rewards points to the cause , starting today. For example, every 10,000 points donated is enough to screen approximately 124 children for malnutrition, an essential first step toward the care they need and on average, 7,500 points can support a malnourished child with nutritious food for six weeks and help bring them back to health.

This is a problem the world can solve if societies, organisations and businesses work together. IHG Hotels & Resorts is proud to partner with Action Against Hunger on their life saving work, in addition to the many other long-standing partnerships we have with incredible charities in local markets. Collectively we want to help create lasting change in a world where people are nourished, always welcome, and always respected.”

As part of IHG's purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good, this work will complement existing partnerships IHG and its hotels have in many local markets that together aim to strengthen the food system in a community – from providing training and tools to reduce food waste, to diverting surplus food to those in need. Existing partnerships focused on food security for IHG include local foodbanks, No Kid Hungry in the US, OzHarvest in Australia and Too Good To Go in Europe.

Tags#Action Against Hunger #IHG