HAL Assures Timely Delivery Of 83 Tejas Mk1a Jets To Indian Air Force By 2028-29

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi: State-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is confident of supplying all the 83 light combat aircraft Tejas Mk1A well within the timeline of 2028-29, to the Indian Air Force (IAF).



A top official in the HAL said that there is nothing to worry about as“our production line is ready and we are resolving the minute things which are left. We will deliver all aircraft well within the stipulated timeframe.”

Weeks back, the Indian Air Force had flagged off the issue of delay in delivering the first Tejas Mk1A fighter jet, which was scheduled to be handed over in February-March. Now, the HAL has assured the IAF to deliver the first one by November.



As part of the understanding, the HAL had committed to supply 16 fighter jets every year. Now, the IAF made a request of at least 8 aircraft for this year.



The official said the delay in engine supply and some developmental issues have further delayed the delivery of the aircraft to the force.



HAL and General Electric had inked a contract for 99 F404 engines. Another official said:“We have been informed that the GE would start supplying engines from September. We believe to deliver more than 8 jets by end of this fiscal (March 2025).”

On being asked about how the HAL would deliver all the aircraft within the deadline, the official said:“Currently, our two facilities at Bengaluru are operational with a capacity of producing 16 aircraft. The third facility at Nashik would become operational in October and here we can make 8 jets or even more.”

In 2021, the Defence Ministry had signed a contract with HAL for 83 Tejas Mk-1A worth Rs 48,000 crore for the IAF.

In August 2021, the HAL inked a deal worth USD 716 million with General Electric for 99 F404 aircraft engines and support services for the Tejas Mk1A.

It must be noted that the LCA Tejas will be the mainstay of the Indian Air Force in the years to come which would also help in arresting the depleting strength of fighter squadrons. Currently, the IAF has 30 fighter squadrons against the sanctioned 42 squadrons.