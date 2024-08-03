Throwback Pic Of Vinod Khanna, Saeed Jaffrey And Sridevi Will Make You Nostalgic

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) An old picture of actors Saeed Jaffrey, Vinod Khanna and Sridevi has surfaced on the Internet.

The monochromatic image shows the three actors sharing a light moment as they can be seen smiling.

While Sridevi is dressed in a saree, the two actors can be seen in robes.

What makes the picture particularly nostalgic is that all the actors in the picture are no longer alive.

Saeed Jaffrey, who was a recipient of the Order of the British Empire, left for his heavenly abode in 2015. His career spanned film, radio, stage and television roles over six decades and more than 150 British, American, and Indian movies.

During the 1980s and 1990s, he was considered to be Britain's highest-profile Asian actor.

He made his foray into Indian films with auteur Satyajit Ray's 'Shatranj Ke Khilari'.

His cameo role as the paanwala Lallan Miyan in 'Chashme Buddoor' made him immensely popular with Indian audiences.

Vinod Khanna, who was one of the highest-paid stars of his time, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna, passed away in 2017.

He was the only superstar who could compete with Amitabh Bachchan's box office run in the late 1970s to early 1980s before taking a break from films. He was considered a style and fashion icon.

Sridevi, whose career spanned over 300 films, passed away in a freak accident in 2018 after she drowned in a bathtub in Dubai where she went to attend the wedding festivities of her nephew Mohit Marwah.

She decided to spend a couple of days in Dubai to shop for her eldest daughter Janhvi's 21st birthday, after the wedding.