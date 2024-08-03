Abu Dhabi Expat Wins Dh15-Million Big Ticket Prize

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 3:33 PM

An Indian expat won Dh15 million in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw held on Saturday.

Tushar Deshkar, who lives in Abu Dhabi, got lucky with ticket number 334240, which he purchased on July 31. He wasn't watching the draw live and was at home when his name was announced during the show.

“Who's this? Is this true,” a surprised Tushar asked show hosts Richard and Bouchra, who rang the newest millionaire up to break the news.“Thanks. I am at home.”

The unexpected windfall of Dh15 million will be shared among four people, he said.

“I will be sharing this with three other friends. I have been buying tickets for about a year. I wasn't expecting to win the grand prize.”

Asked how he would spend the winnings, Tushar said:“I will repay a few of my loans and look after my family."

This month, Big Ticket is offering a Dh15-million grand prize again. Anyone who purchases cash prize tickets will also be entered into an electronic draw the day after the purchase, where one lucky individual will take home Dh50,000. Also, 10 participants will each win Dh100,000 during the live draw that will be held on September 3, along with a Range Rover Velar worth Dh325,000. The cost of one Dream Car ticket is Dh150, and as with the cash prize, anyone who purchases two tickets will get one for free.

Ticket purchases can be made online through or by visiting the in-store counters at the Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

