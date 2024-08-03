'Same DNA That Defends Rapists': Child Rights Body Slams Akhilesh Yadav With Father Mulayam's Rape Remark

(MENAFN- Live Mint)

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's demand for a DNA test of the accused in the Ayodhya rape case incident sparked a row on Saturday. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo hit out at Yadav while recalling his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav's "boys make mistakes" remark on rape in 2014.

"A minor girl has been raped, the allegations are against your party leader and you are dogmatically defending him. This is the same DNA that defends rapists of girls by saying 'boys make mistakes'," Kanoongo said in a post on X.





In 2014, the then SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav said it was unfair to award death penalty to rapists for their 'mistakes'. An ANI tweet quoted Mulayam as saying, "Rape ke liye phaansi dena ghalat hai, ladkon se ghalti ho jaati hai, hum satta mein aaye to kanoon mein badlav karenge (Handing death sentence for rape is not fair... boys make mistakes... there will be changes in the law if we come to power)."

Earlier on Saturday, August 3, Akhilesh Yadav posted on X , "In the case of misdeeds, the way for justice should be made by getting DNA tests done of those who are accused, and not by merely by levelling allegations and doing politics." He was reportedly referring to the accused in the Ayodhya rape case.

Referring to the comment, Kanoongo urged Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav to show some humanity towards the victim. "You are a member of the Parliament that makes laws for children, please show some humanity towards the victimised girl. Honourable MP, think beyond caste, religion and DNA. You MPs are the protectors of the children of the country, the children are your responsibility," he added.

About Ayodhya rape case

A girl was allegedly raped by a bakery owner, Moid Khan, and his employee Raju Khan two months ago. They also recorded the act. The incident came to light when the girl was found to be pregnant in a medical checkup, news agency PTI reported.

On July 30, police arrested Moid and Raju from the Pura Kalandar area of Ayodhya district in connection with the rape case.

Speaking in the UP Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that Moid Khan belonged to the Samajwadi Party. "Moid Khan is from the Samajwadi Party and a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in a case of rape of a 12-year-old. The Samajwadi Party has not taken action against him," Adityanath had said.

The Ayodhya administration demolished the bakery of SP leader Moeed Khan, the main accused in the gang rape of a minor girl on Saturday, ANI reported.