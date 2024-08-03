Kuwaiti Players Partake In International Chess Open In Badalona

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti players are participating in the 48 International Chess Open in Badalona, Spain, which is set to continue until the 10th of August.

Dr Amal Al-Kout, who is heading Kuwait's delegate to Spain said in her remarks to KUNA on Saturday, that the participating players, Faisal Al-Ghanem, Abdulaziz Al-fars, and Zaid Al-Asfour are completely ready to compete within their ranks, highlighting that chess, is near and dear to Kuwait Club for Mind Games.

Kuwait's Ambassador to Spain, Khalifa Al-Kharafi attended the opening day of the to support the players, she added.

The Catalan city is hosting the tournament, which is recognized by the international, Spanish chess federations. The Tournament will follow the FIDE (C.04.3) Dutch system and will consist of nine rounds in two groups. (end)

hnd









MENAFN03082024000071011013ID1108513633